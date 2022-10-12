James Brian Wallace

James Brian Wallace, in a photo provided by the Laramie County Sheriff's Office.

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction and sentence of a local man who killed his mother in 2019.

In October 2021, Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers sentenced James Brian Wallace to 35 to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder. He had previously pleaded no contest to the charge as part of a plea agreement, and he received 888 days of credit for time served at the county’s jail.

