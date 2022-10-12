CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Supreme Court has affirmed the conviction and sentence of a local man who killed his mother in 2019.
In October 2021, Laramie County District Judge Catherine Rogers sentenced James Brian Wallace to 35 to 40 years in prison for second-degree murder. He had previously pleaded no contest to the charge as part of a plea agreement, and he received 888 days of credit for time served at the county’s jail.
Wallace appealed the conviction and sentence to the Supreme Court. On Aug. 11, two appellate attorneys with the Wyoming State Public Defender’s Office, who were representing Wallace, filed a brief saying Wallace’s appeal did not have merit.
The attorneys, Kirk A. Morgan and Francis H. McVay, along with State Public Defender Diane Lozano, wrote that they had “found no appealable issues. However, Mr. Wallace wants this court to be aware that he believes he was ‘coerced’ into his plea, and he desired to argue for a plea of not guilty by mental insanity.”
A few days later, Chief Justice Kate M. Fox allowed the state public defender’s office to withdraw as Wallace’s counsel. Wallace himself was given until Sept. 26 to file a brief himself explaining the issues he wanted to address on appeal. He did not do so, according to court filings.
On Oct. 5, Fox filed an order affirming Wallace’s conviction and sentence.
Carol Wallace, 80, was found dead in the basement of a home she shared with her son, James Wallace, on May 10, 2019. Carol Wallace had previously been James Wallace’s victim in a domestic assault case, and James Wallace had been ordered not to have any contact with her or go within one block of her address, according to court documents.
While in an interview room alone, James mumbled several statements, including “I’m the one who killed the mother” while pointing at himself. James’s brother said James had a drug problem, and that methamphetamine was his drug of choice, a probable cause affidavit said. No drugs were found during the search of the house, according to the affidavit.
The Laramie County coroner later discovered Carol had been shot once in the temple area, had blunt force trauma to the left forehead area, a six- to eight-inch laceration to her left upper chest and multiple large bruises all over her body, the affidavit said.
Law enforcement found several weapons in the house and in James’ car, including a hammer and knife that had blood on them. Blood was found throughout the house and on multiple clothing items belonging to James.
