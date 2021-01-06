CHEYENNE – Chief Justice of the Wyoming Supreme Court Michael K. Davis has signed an order appointing Shawna Goetz as clerk of the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Goetz has been the acting clerk since July, and she was a deputy court clerk before that, starting in October 2014. As acting clerk, she has mastered the challenges of the position and is skilled in e-filing, as well as the many other duties required to manage appeals in the Wyoming Supreme Court. Laura Mickey will continue as chief deputy clerk, and the office will operate with two clerks instead of three for the foreseeable future.
“The judicial branch is making every effort to achieve budget cuts that these economic times demand of all of state government,” Davis said. “We are very confident that the office is in good hands with Ms. Goetz in charge.”