Cassie Craven

Cassie Craven sits for a portrait Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE– The Wyoming Supreme Court has issued an order of public censure to Cheyenne attorney Casandra A. Craven.

The public censure stemmed from Craven’s lack of diligence in representing a client and revealing harmful confidential information relating to the representation of client in a motion to the Court requesting permission to withdraw from the case.

