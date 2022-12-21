Wyoming abortion ban hearing

Jackson OBGYN Dr. Giovannina Anthony, center, listens to oral arguments from Wyoming Special Assistant Attorney General Jay Jerde during a hearing in Ninth District Court in Jackson on whether a preliminary injunction will be issued that would block enforcement of Wyoming's abortion ban. Bradly J. Boner/Jackson Hole News&Guide

JACKSON – Access to abortion in Wyoming will remain legal, for now, after the Wyoming Supreme Court has declined to answer questions of law about whether new restrictions passed by the Legislature violate the state’s constitution.

In a notice filed Tuesday, Chief Justice Kate Fox declined to answer a dozen questions certified to the state’s highest court by Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens.

