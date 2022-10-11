Laramie County jail

The Laramie County jail, pictured here in August 2021. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of a lawsuit filed by a former jail inmate.

Michael Paul Pings, who was formerly incarcerated in the Laramie County jail, had alleged negligence by jail staff leading up to and during a May 2020 assault by his cellmate. Pings suffered injuries to his neck, face, chest and head, and lost multiple teeth in the attack, according to his complaint.

