CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal of a lawsuit filed by a former jail inmate.
Michael Paul Pings, who was formerly incarcerated in the Laramie County jail, had alleged negligence by jail staff leading up to and during a May 2020 assault by his cellmate. Pings suffered injuries to his neck, face, chest and head, and lost multiple teeth in the attack, according to his complaint.
Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher sided with the county in May of this year. He wrote in a summary judgment that Pings failed to provide evidence to prove the assault carried out by Noah Lee Stevens was “reasonably foreseeable” to the staff. Pings was represented in the lawsuit by Cheyenne-based attorney Cody Jerabek.
In an order filed on Oct. 7 by Chief Justice Kate M. Fox, the appeal was turned down. The order cited Pings' and Jerabek's failure to file a brief describing the appeal within 45 days after service of a notice that the case was docketed with the state's high court.
On Monday, Jerabek told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by email that, "After filing our notice (of appeal), Mr. Pings determined that he did not wish to pursue an appeal based on a few different factors, and, for that reason, we did not file an appeal brief. As such, the appeal was dismissed."
Attorneys representing Laramie County had argued that, at the time of the attack, jail staff had no reason to think Stevens would be violent toward another inmate. Stevens did not have a history of violence, and did not threaten Pings or anyone else before the attack.
The county also contended that staff responded immediately when they noticed the assault taking place. Pings did not present the court with any “competing affidavits, deposition testimony or admissible evidence” to prove otherwise, Froelicher wrote.
The district judge said that Pings and his attorney “suggested the evidence needed to support a showing of foreseeability is reduced in this case because of the special relationship between a county sheriff and an inmate in the county jail" at a hearing on the motion for summary judgment.
Summary judgments are appropriate “when there are no genuine issue of material fact, and the prevailing party is entitled to judgment as a matter of law,” Froelicher wrote, quoting from a 2018 decision in the state Supreme Court. Pings did not include a “statement of disputed material facts” to the court, so the court accepted Laramie County’s statements as undisputed.
The sheriff’s office and Laramie County jail were dismissed from the lawsuit in March 2021, two months after it was filed.
Stevens later pleaded no contest to a charge of felony aggravated assault and battery with serious bodily injury, and he was sentenced to four years of supervised probation, with a suspended five to seven years in prison. Stevens was also required to complete the county’s drug court program.
Stevens eventually went to prison for the assault. His probation in the case was revoked this April, leading Laramie County District Judge Steven Sharpe to invoke his underlying sentence of as many as seven years.
