...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming
WHEN...now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in the western U.S.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Former Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Davis gives the State of the Judiciary address Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in the House chamber of the state Capitol. The speech followed Gov. Mark Gordon’s State of the State address, which marked the official start of the 65th Wyoming Legislature’s budget session. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE – Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate M. Fox announced Tuesday the retirement of Justice Michael K. Davis and the beginning of the process to select a new Supreme Court justice.
Justice Davis's retirement is effective Jan. 16. He will turn 70 that month, said Lorna Griesbach, judicial assistant to Chief Justice Fox, and is required to retire by the Wyoming Constitution.
Davis served as the court's chief justice from July 1, 2018, until June 30, when his term ended. He was appointed to the Supreme Court on Aug. 30, 2012, by then-Gov. Matt Mead. Before that, he served as a Laramie County District Court judge from 2008 to 2012.
The Judicial Nominating Commission will accept expressions of interest from qualified individuals through Friday, Oct. 1. The expression of interest form can be found on the Supreme Court’s website at www.courts.state.wy.us/Administration/Careers, and the completed form must be received in the office of Chief Justice Fox no later than 5 p.m. that day.
The commission will not consider letters of recommendation, and asks that they not be submitted. Instead, it will only review documents specifically required by the expression of interest.
The commission has 60 days to forward three names to Gov. Mark Gordon, who then has 30 days to appoint a new justice, Griesbach said.
The current members of the commission are Chief Justice Fox, who acts as the chairperson; three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar: Anna Reeves Olson of Casper, Katherine Strike of Lander and Devon O’Connell of Laramie; and three non-lawyers appointed by the governor: Gudrid Espenscheid of Big Piney, Paul Scherbel of Afton and Dan Kirkbride of Chugwater.
To serve as a Wyoming Supreme Court justice, an individual must be "learned in the law," "have been in the actual practice of law and/or a judge of a court of record for nine years," be at least 30 years old and a U.S. citizen, and have been a Wyoming resident for the past three years, according to a news release.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.