JACKSON – The certification order in the statewide legal challenge to Wyoming’s abortion ban was received by the Wyoming Supreme Court on Friday.

The case has been docketed, meaning it has been given a case number, and the 30-day countdown on the court’s decision as to whether it will accept the case and answer the legal questions in the certification order has begun.


