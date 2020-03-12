CHEYENNE – Part of a Laramie County District Court decision was determined to be too vague and remanded back to the court for further clarification in a recent Wyoming Supreme Court opinion.
The opinion deals with the divorce decree of Adrienne Janel Edwards and Andy Edwards by District Judge Thomas Campbell and Adrienne Edwards appealed Campbell’s decision to the Supreme Court.
In the appeal, Adrienne Edwards asked the court to determine whether the district court abused its discretion when it determined that Andy Edwards wasn’t voluntarily underemployed, if the district court abused its discretion with how it divided marital property and whether it abused its discretion with child visitation.
The Supreme Court ultimately found that the district court didn’t abuse its discretion with how it divided marital property and decided Andy Edwards wasn’t voluntarily underemployed.
According to court documents:
During divorce proceedings, Andy Edwards refinanced the couple’s home to pay for marital debts including taxes, medical bills and credit card debt. Adrienne Edwards argued he shouldn’t have done this because the court issued an order prohibiting refinancing.
Andy Edwards told the court that he refinanced the home before the order, and used the money to pay for the marital debts. Adrienne Edwards argued he also used this money to pay personal debts, such as child support.
The district court ordered the remaining money from the refinancing, $14,200, to be spit between the two. However, the district court did believe Andy Edwards committed bank fraud by refinancing the home on his own.
The district court also found that Andy Edwards wasn’t voluntarily underemployed, but made the job switch because his other business was failing and wanted regular working hours for child visitation.
For child visitation, the district court ruled that Adrienne Edwards would have primary custody, while Andy Edwards would get alternating holidays and two to three weekends per month. The Supreme Court said this schedule was too vague and invites dispute.
The Supreme Court said this schedule puts Adrienne Edwards at a distinct disadvantage because Andy Edwards can show up any given weekend without notice.