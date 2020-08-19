CHEYENNE – A local man accused of theft and other charges had his case reversed and remanded by the Wyoming Supreme Court on Aug. 10, with instructions to dismiss with prejudice to remedy errors made by the state and the Laramie County District Court.
Dismissing a case with prejudice means the state cannot refile the charges against Matthew Carabajal,and his case is ultimately dismissed.
Carabajal was originally charged in March 2019 with aggravated burglary of a backpack, theft of a Kia, property destruction of a Honda and possession of a controlled substance. At his preliminary hearing, no evidence was presented to bind over the Kia theft charge from Laramie County Circuit Court to Laramie County District Court.
Later that month, prosecutors filed another charging document related to theft of a Ford, theft of property from the Ford, theft of a pistol and the same theft of a Kia that failed to get bound over from the previous charges. Prosecutors then moved unsuccessfully to join these two cases together.
Since they couldn’t get the cases joined, prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss both cases so they could refile the charges in one case, instead of across two cases. District Judge Steven Sharpe granted this motion, but the Wyoming Supreme Court ruled this was abuse of the district court’s discretion.
“Although the district court understandably felt constrained in its discretion under Rule 48(a), the State may not use a dismissal without prejudice to escape from a position of disadvantage caused by its failure to diligently prosecute a case,” the high court stated.
Wyoming Rules of Criminal Procedure 48 govern case dismissals and speedy trial deadlines.
A motion for dismissal used to avoid the speedy trial deadline can be denied on the basis of harassing the defendant, the Supreme Court stated. Courts are supposed to use their discretion to “protect a defendant against prosecutorial harassment.”
Courts are supposed to assume that the state is in the best position to deem what’s in the public interest, and a motion of dismissal is supposed to be in good faith. However, this can be rebutted if the court has a reason to believe the motion is against public interest.
One of these reasons can be prosecutorial harassment, such as the state dismissing charges to gain a tactical advantage – which is what the Supreme Court found it was doing in the Carabajal case.
Prosecutors with the Laramie County District Attorney’s office had 45 days to comply with certain evidence rules and 30 days for a motion cutoff date from the time of the trial in Carabajal’s case.
Prosecutors failed to follow these deadlines by filing a motion for joinder between Carabajal’s two cases 23 days before he was set to go to trial.
In their appeal reply, prosecutors stated that Carabajal waived his speedy trial right in one of the cases, and was negotiating a plea agreement that Carabajal later rejected.
“We reject this explanation,” the Supreme Court stated in its opinion. “First, the State had an obligation to comply with the case management orders in both dockets, even if it were negotiating a plea agreement. It is simply not acceptable to ignore court-ordered deadlines, file untimely motions, and serve untimely discovery on a defendant shortly before trial.”
The high court said the state’s claim that it was relying on an anticipated plea agreement doesn’t explain the state’s delays, and the high court found the state moved to dismiss the case to “overcome shortcomings of its own making.”
Since the high court said the record was clear the state was abusing the dismissal, the Supreme Court isn’t remanding the case back to the district court. Instead, it decided to remedy the situation itself by dismissing the case with prejudice.
“Our broader concerns are with the disruptive effect the State’s actions had on these proceedings and the need to protect against the harassing effect of those actions. These types of concerns warrant a dismissal with prejudice,” the high court stated. “Dismissal with prejudice is likewise the appropriate remedy when a motion to dismiss without prejudice is granted and then subsequently found to have been made in bad faith.”
If the Supreme Court were to remand the case back to the district court, it wouldn’t be following the policies underlying Rule 48, because the state would have been allowed to “needlessly delay” Carabajal’s case, as well as “permit the type of bad faith charging, dismissing, and recharging that Rule 48(a) is intended to prevent.”