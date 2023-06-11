20170811_K9_officers_jb_10.JPG
Buy Now

Cheyenne Police Department lead canine handler Pat Johnston gives a verbal command to his canine unit during a training with the Cheyenne Police Department’s canine handlers at the Cheyenne Fire Department training facility on Aug. 9, 2017. The Wyoming Supreme Court has ruled that evidence found with the use of a drug dog sniffing outside of vehicles can be used in court.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle file photo

Two people who argued the Wyoming Constitution bars police drug dogs from sniffing outside of vehicles without probable cause lost their appeal to the state Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Wyoming’s highest court combined two unrelated people’s appeals into one opinion, as they both challenged the same legal question: If law enforcement utilizes a drug dog on a vehicle without reasonable suspicion, and drugs are found, can that evidence be used in court?

Tags

comments powered by Disqus