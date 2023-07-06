Wyoming Supreme Court Building sign

The Wyoming Supreme Court Building sign is seen in this Wyoming Tribune Eagle file photo.

CHEYENNE – Damages can’t be recovered for emotional injuries suffered due to the loss of a pet, according to a Wyoming Supreme Court opinion issued Wednesday.

Justices came to this conclusion in April after hearing an appeal from Natrona County District Court between the Cardenas family and Sigiel Swanson. Four members of the Cardenas family sued Swanson to recover damages for emotional distress when their three St. Bernard dogs died after being entangled in snares set by Swanson in the foothills of Casper Mountain.

