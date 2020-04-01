CHEYENNE – Wyoming State Public Defender Diane Lozano was ruled not to be in contempt of Campbell County Circuit Court orders, according to a Wyoming Supreme Court opinion issued Wednesday.
Lozano was previously being held in contempt by Campbell County Circuit Court Judge Paul Phillips after she decided her office could no longer provide representation for defendants in misdemeanor cases due to a heavy caseload and an ongoing understaffing crisis.
The dispute stems from May 2019, when Lozano was originally held in contempt and the case was appealed to the Wyoming Supreme Court. The case had oral arguments before the high court on Nov. 20.
The Supreme Court examined the issue of whether the circuit court erred in ruling that Lozano must accept all appointments for indigent defendants unless the appointing court rules otherwise. Ultimately, the Supreme Court found that Lozano wasn't in contempt and reversed the circuit court's order against Lozano.
For more details from the court ruling, read Thursday’s Wyoming Tribune Eagle.