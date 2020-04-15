Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Snow likely. Some rain may mix in. Low 16F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.