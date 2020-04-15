CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Supreme Court is set to decide whether the state can withdraw from a signed plea agreement, according to a Laramie County District Court appeal.
The appeal is centered around the case of Cody Russell Nelson, who was sentenced to 28 to 38 years in prison by Judge Thomas Campbell after he was found guilty via jury trial of one count of sex abuse of a minor.
Nelson was 26 years old when he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl who was living with him because he was in a relationship with the girl’s mother, according to court documents. The incident occurred in January 2016.
The injuries to the girl’s genitalia were so severe that the bruising and damage could still be detected when the girl was examined weeks after the incident, according to previous reporting.
The case was set for oral arguments before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the cases will be decided from the briefs each party submitted.
Before his jury trial, Nelson originally had a plea agreement arranged with former Laramie County District Attorney Jeremiah Sandburg. When new district attorney Leigh Anne Manlove took office in January 2019, she withdrew from the plea agreement that had previously been negotiated between Nelson and Sandburg.
The plea agreement amended Nelson’s charges to one count of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, which carries up to 15 years in prison.
The appeal centers around whether Manlove could withdraw from the plea agreement because it had already been signed and filed with the court, and Nelson’s ability to testify at his own trial.
Campbell originally ruled the state could withdraw from the plea agreement because Nelson had yet to change his plea to no contest. The state also reiterated that it wasn’t bound by the plea agreement because Nelson had yet to change his plea.
Nelson also didn’t testify at his own trial because he was under the false impression that the state could ask him questions that would prejudice him in his pending drug case – which the state couldn’t do, according to court documents.
Nelson’s attorney and prosecutors made statements that it would be a bad idea if Nelson were to testify.
“When these factors combined, Mr. Nelson changed his mind from wanting to testify to declining to testify, so these factors caused Mr. Nelson to give up his right to testify,” court documents stated. “Due to the coercive nature of the combination of the factors, Mr. Nelson did not knowingly and voluntarily waive his right.”
Manlove also argued the motion to challenge the state’s withdrawal from the plea agreement was moot because Nelson violated a bond condition by being arrested on drug charges. However, in his appeal, Nelson argues that this isn’t true because a bond violation only allows the state to change its sentencing recommendations in response to his violation, not completely withdraw from the plea agreement.
Plea agreements are governed by contract law, and Nelson argues the district court erred when it found there was no contractual obligation between Nelson and the state. Even if Nelson violated his bond conditions, it wouldn’t make the plea agreement null and void.
Instead, it would mean Nelson could have faced up to 15 years in prison due to the amended charge in the plea agreement. The district court’s indication that it wouldn’t follow the state’s sentencing recommendations also didn’t mean the plea agreement wasn’t valid and still would have subjected Nelson to up to 15 years in prison under the new charge, according to court documents.
“The State of Wyoming’s subversive actions toward Mr. Nelson’s plea agreement on the basis of a change in the administration of the District Attorney’s Office severely, substantially, and materially prejudiced Mr. Nelson,” the court documents stated. “The State of Wyoming engaged in conduct which fell outside all bounds of good faith and fair dealing in the plea agreement context, and Mr. Nelson is entitled to recourse in the form of reversal of his conviction and remand to the district court with instruction that the State of Wyoming be ordered to specifically perform, in good faith, all of its duties and obligations under the plea agreement.”