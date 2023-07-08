Frank John McHenry

CHEYENNE — Frank McHenry spent more than three years awaiting trial on multiple charges, according to a Wyoming Supreme Court opinion published Thursday. During that time, he filed several motions for a speedy trial and ultimately — at the advice of counsel — entered a no-contest plea agreement to escape the potential of life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

After a judge told him that they had referred McHenry’s lawyer to the Wyoming State Bar, McHenry asked to withdraw his plea agreement.

