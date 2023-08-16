CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Business Council has announced the launch of Wyoming Table, a new online directory connecting in-state ranchers, farmers, distillers, brewers and other producers with interested buyers so they can purchase high-quality, locally made food and beverages.

In conjunction with the Wyoming State Fair, the WBC is launched the first phase of the directory Tuesday. From beer to beef, corn to spirits, and honey to eggs, Wyoming producers are encouraged to list their products in the directory in preparation for the second phase, when the WBC will heavily market the directory to local, regional, national and international buyers.

