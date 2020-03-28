CHEYENNE – A large and diverse group of volunteers, formed within only the past 10 days, has begun working intensively to confront the coronavirus challenge that looms in Wyoming.
The goal of the Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition (WTCC) is to coordinate high-impact technological efforts to assist the state in confronting its looming COVID-19 crisis, according to a news release.
Public health experts are projecting that as the pandemic spreads within the thinly populated state, some 5,000 hospital beds may be required by mid-May – more than four times the number currently available in Wyoming. WTCC’s mission is to leverage technology to identify gaps, encourage collaboration, and facilitate quick and effective solutions in Wyoming communities affected by COVID-19.
Active projects include:
3D printing 100 surgical masks for Cheyenne Regional Medical Center by Monday, March 30, upon approval and inspection;
Development of the Stitches Acute Care Center mobile app for Android and iOS to initiate telemedicine visits at its clinics;
Contributing to an existing mobile-accessible web application that allows people to send tips directly to social service industry workers from their home computers, which is now live at https://serviceindustry.tips/en/wy/;
Coordinating medical supply drives across the state to supplement the diminishing supplies available to Wyoming health care workers, starting with a drive scheduled for Wednesday, April 1, on the University of Wyoming campus in Laramie. See the WTCC website (www.wytechcc.com) for details;
and developing a GIS (geographic information system) map with up-to-date information on the number of active COVID-19 cases per county, hospital bed utilization data and a regional social vulnerability index.
Wyoming residents with technological, medical or organizational expertise are preferred to join, but anyone can request to be a part of the group. Donations may be contributed via the WTCC website. Contact information and news about COVID-19 in Wyoming, as well as updates on activities of the Wyoming Technology Coronavirus Coalition, are available at www.wytechcc.com.