CHEYENNE – Law enforcement and truck drivers will join forces for the annual truck convoy to raise awareness and funds to benefit Special Olympics Wyoming athletes Sept. 19.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation yard at 5300 Bishop Blvd. will be lined with trucks as they convoy through Cheyenne to celebrate their support of Special Olympics Wyoming athletes.
This international fundraising and awareness event is a unique partnership between law enforcement and truckers to raise funds for Special Olympics so athletes can continue to train in year-round sports activities. Officers involved in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics have made the truck convoy one of their many annual signature events.
The truck convoy to support Special Olympics Wyoming began in 2005 as part of an international promotion and partnership between law enforcement and the trucking community. More than $75,000 has been raised to support Special Olympics Wyoming.
Trucking companies and truck drivers can participate in person or virtually by registering prior to the event or at the event. Visit Special Olympics Wyoming’s website at www.specialolympicswy.org for more information and to download a registration form for the event. The minimum donation to participate in the Special Olympics convoy is $100 per truck.
The public is invited to support the event at the WYDOT yard at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 19 or anywhere along the route that day.