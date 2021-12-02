...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE
SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From Saturday evening through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Wyoming to celebrate “Wreaths Across America” program Monday
CHEYENNE – The public is invited to attend a ceremony for Wyoming’s state remembrance wreath at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at the Wyoming State Capitol.
The ceremony is part of the “Wreaths Across America” program that honors all veterans and active-duty military members during the holidays.
The Wyoming Veterans Commission will host the ceremony. Featured speakers will be Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon and the adjutant general of the Wyoming National Guard, Maj. Gen. Gregory Porter.
The tradition of donated wreaths began in 1992 in Harrington, Maine, when the Worcester Wreath Company donated their surplus wreaths to decorate the graves at Arlington National Cemetery. In 2020, approximately 1.7 million veterans wreaths were placed by volunteers on headstones at 2,557 participating locations around the country in honor of the service and sacrifices made for our freedoms.
This year, as in past years, wreaths will be donated for a special ceremony to each state capitol, with a 38-inch ceremonial wreath for our nation’s capitol. Every wreath is made specially and donated by the Worcester Wreath Company in Maine.
This annual event seeks to further the WAA mission of “Remember. Honor. Teach.” Its mission is to ensure that the memory of those who served and are serving our country endures. The remembrance wreath will remain at the Capitol rotunda throughout the holiday season.
For more information about the ceremony, contact the Wyoming Veterans Commission at 307-777-8152.