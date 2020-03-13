CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, for an educational session about WYDOT engineer’s estimates and bid analysis.
The education session will be held in the Commission Room at WYDOT Headquarters, 5300 Bishop Blvd.
On Thursday, March 19, the commission will meet for its regular business meeting, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
The business meeting will be held in Room 178 of the College Community Center at Laramie County Community College, 1400 E. College Drive in Cheyenne.
Following the business meeting, the commission will tour the Wyoming Highway Patrol Academy training facilities and dormitory at LCCC.