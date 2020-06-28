CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association has announced that Laramie attorney Phil Nicholas will serve as the association’s president for 2020-2021.
Nicholas was elected to succeed Immediate Past President Elizabeth Lance from Cheyenne during the WTLA annual convention held recently via Zoom.
Nicholas entered the practice of law in 1979. Since 1982, he has practiced in Laramie. He is a trial attorney with broad experience in areas including personal injury, contract, construction defect and lender liability.
While practicing law, Nicholas served for 20 years in the Wyoming Legislature. He served 12 years in the Wyoming State Senate and eight years in the House of Representatives. He was chairman of the Join Appropriations Committee for 10 years, serving in that role in both the House and the Senate. He served as Senate Vice President, Senate Majority Floor Leader and Senate President.
Nicholas’ leadership team includes Grant Lawson of the Metier Law Firm in Casper as president-elect, and Noah Drew of the Spence Law Firm in Jackson, serving as secretary/treasurer.
In addition to the installation of new officers, three of the association’s members were recognized. Cheyenne attorney Stephen Kline received the association’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is given to a trial lawyer who, over the course of a career, in the opinion of peers in the profession, best exemplifies the highest skills and ethical principles of the trial lawyer. These principles include honesty, integrity and adherence to the rule of law, the Constitution and promotion of the right to trial by jury. WTLA has given the award only 17 times in its history; it is the highest honor given by the group.
Ann Davey with the Vincent Davey Law Firm was recognized as WTLA’s Rising Star, which honors a member practicing less than 10 years who demonstrates skills, ethics and dedication to the profession and inspires the next generation of lawyers.
Elizabeth Lance, also from Cheyenne, was the recipient of the association’s newest award, WTLA Member of the Year, recognizing her leadership, advocacy and excellent representation of her clients.