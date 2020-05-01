Due to industry changes and unforeseen challenges brought on by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Wyoming Tribune Eagle management has decided to eliminate a day from our newspaper printing cycle.
Beginning June 2, the WTE will no longer be printing and delivering a Tuesday publication. Rest assured, however, that our award-winning journalists will continue to provide the comprehensive coverage you are accustomed to online at WyomingNews.com and WyoSports.net, as well as on our WyoNews app for Android and Apple devices, and social media like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
While this was a difficult decision to make, we believe readers ultimately judge a local newspaper not by its frequency, but its content and presentation. To that end, many newspapers like ours are prioritizing relevant coverage over the method of delivery in an effort to retain a quality newsroom.
And even as we continue to evolve with the times, and face many of the same economic realities as other businesses in our area, our core values and mission remain unchanged. We are focused on providing the stories and information you need, including hard-hitting news and compelling human-interest stories; coverage of local and state government, the economy, health care, crime and courts, schools/education, technology and arts and entertainment; local opinions and much more. We also are committed to providing the most effective advertising vehicles to help you get your message out to potential customers.
With your busy lives in mind, our strategy is to print and deliver your newspaper Wednesday through Sunday each week, and deliver robust, timely news and advertising content 24/7, 365 days a year through our digital platforms.
As we and our predecessors have done for the past 153 years, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle will continue to be the best, most reliable provider of local news in southeast Wyoming. We appreciate your understanding and your continued support of that critical effort – now, more than ever.