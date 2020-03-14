Weather Alert

...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES IN FREEZING FOG. * WHERE...SOUTH LARAMIE RANGE AND FOOTHILLS, CENTRAL AND EASTERN LARAMIE COUNTY. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 80 FROM THE SUMMIT TO PINE BLUFFS. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY AND BLACK ICE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW BEAM HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. ALSO, BE ALERT FOR BLACK ICE CAUSING SLIPPERY ROADS. &&