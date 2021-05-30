CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Trucking Association honored a number of people at its annual convention in Cheyenne earlier this month.
Because last year’s convention was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two years worth of awards were presented in some categories.
Among those honored were:
Driver of the Year – A professional career spanning 22 years and and 2.5 million accident free miles earned Mark Oliva, Walmart Transportation, Cheyenne, WTA’s 2019 Driver of the Year Award. Oliva hauls general commodities and groceries in a line-haul operation. He volunteers for “Touch a Truck” events and is a WalMart Store Ambassador, where he works directly with stores for safety issues.
The 2020 Driver of the Year was Ric Dean, Cowboy State Trucking, Kemmerer, who was honored for more than 45 years and 3 million miles logged.
Safety Supervisor of the Year – Nancy Alderton, REV Energy Services, Gillette, has served at various companies as safety supervisor, DOT manager and safety manager since 2005. She has in-depth knowledge of policies and regulations of safety programs and the DOT.
Mechanic of the Year – Nelson “Ted” Wren, Dixon Bros. Inc., Cheyenne, was chosen as the 2020 Mechanic of the Year. Wren has 31 years into his career, the last eight years for Dixon Bros. He graduated from WyoTech in Laramie in 1989.
The 2021 Mechanic of the Year is Robert Nellen, Cowboy State Trucking, Kemmerer, who is responsible for tractor-trailer combinations as well as various types of heavy equipment used in the sand, gravel and asphalt paving industry.
2020 and 2021 Best fleet safety – Admiral Transport Corp., Worland, drove 695,000 safe miles in Wyoming in 2020, which earned Admiral the award for 2021. A total of more than 619,000 safe miles in 2019 earned Admiral the award for 2020.
Drivers of the Quarter – Four professional drivers were honored as Drivers of the Quarter by the WTA’s Council of Safety Supervisors. These drivers, together, accumulated more than 91 years of safe driving with 8 million-plus miles. They are: First Quarter – Ric Dean, Cowboy State Trucking, Kemmerer; Second Quarter – Cody Jensen, Cowboy State Trucking, Kemmerer; Third Quarter – Josh Taylor, Cowboy State Trucking, Kemmerer; Fourth Quarter – Wes Hartman, Wal-Mart Transportation, Cheyenne.
Highway Safety Person of the Year – Eric Ramirez, Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration, Cheyenne, has been honored as the twentieth annual Wyoming Trucking Association Highway Safety Person of the Year. He has been with FMCSA since 2010. Prior to that, he was employed by the Wyoming Highway Patrol as a port of entry officer and inspector.
WTA Pioneer Award – Bob Lundy, Diamond L Trucking, Wilson, began his 53-year driving career working for Clark’s Ready Mix in Jackson, followed by three years in the US Air Force. He started Diamond L Trucking in 2006. He has 1.5 million miles to his credit and his career included commercial driving, company ownership and management.
State association officers – Sean Cohee, Cohee Consulting, Casper, was elected president of WTA. Other officers elected were: First Vice President, Danny Hansen, Sinclair Trucking Co., Salt Lake City, UT; Second Vice President, Bart Richardson, Admiral Transport Corp., Worland; Secretary, Casey Wegener, Feehan Trucking, Ft. Bridger; Treasurer, Roy Cohee, Cohee Consulting., Casper.