...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, Banner County,
Kimball County and Cheyenne County. In Wyoming, East Platte
County, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and East Laramie
County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers. There will be a high risk for
vehicle blow overs, particularly along north to south oriented
roadways.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Wyoming U.S. senators receive Friend of Farm Bureau award
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation recently presented the “Friend of Farm Bureau” award to U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., for their support of America’s farmers and ranchers and food security for consumers during the 114th Congress.
This award, presented by the American Farm Bureau Federation, is given at the end of each Congress to lawmakers who have supported Farm Bureau’s position on policy issues, as demonstrated by their voting records. The individual voting records on Farm Bureau priority issues in 2022 included legislation pertaining to food security and safety, regulatory reform, technology and trade. The AFBF Board of Directors, on which Wyoming Farm Bureau President Todd Fornstrom serves, established these priority issues.
Barrasso and Lummis were nominated by WyFB and approved by the AFBF Board of Directors.
Barrasso accepted his award while speaking at the 103rd WyFB Annual Meeting on Nov. 11 in Casper. Lummis delivered video remarks on Nov. 12, and her award was accepted by one of her staff members, Jackie King.
“Our Wyoming delegation is very supportive of agriculture,” Fornstrom said in a news release. “We always appreciate the work they do for Wyoming agriculture and rural Wyoming. They connect with us frequently and understand the issues on which we are working."
The mission of WyFB is to represent the voices of Wyoming farmers and ranchers through grassroots policy development while focusing on protecting private property rights, strengthening agriculture, and supporting farm and ranch families through advocacy, education and leadership development.