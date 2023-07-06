CHEYENNE – The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office shattered the previous record for most money returned in a fiscal year, returning $10.64 million to citizens and former citizens of the state.

The $10,641,765.47 paid via 9,342 checks issued over the 2022-23 fiscal year represents a 31.8% increase over the previous record of $8.072 million paid in FY 2021-22. At the other end of the spectrum, a record $16.28 million was paid to the state during the same timeframe – a 26.6% increase over the $12.86 million reported one year prior.

