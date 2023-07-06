...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...If you are driving along I-80 and I-25 this
evening and overnight be sure to slow down and allow extra time
to reach your destination.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Wyoming unclaimed property payments increase more than 30%
CHEYENNE – The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office shattered the previous record for most money returned in a fiscal year, returning $10.64 million to citizens and former citizens of the state.
The $10,641,765.47 paid via 9,342 checks issued over the 2022-23 fiscal year represents a 31.8% increase over the previous record of $8.072 million paid in FY 2021-22. At the other end of the spectrum, a record $16.28 million was paid to the state during the same timeframe – a 26.6% increase over the $12.86 million reported one year prior.
“Our Unclaimed Property Fund keeps getting bigger and bigger, no matter how much money we return to its rightful owners,” Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier said in a news release.
There were a number of highlights from the past fiscal year:
The largest payment was for $742,993.60 – topping the previous record for largest check issued
The state paid more in FY 23 than the $10.39 million it received during the first five years of the program’s existence after it was enacted in 1993
192 checks valued at $10,000 or greater, including 12 over $100,000
9,342 checks issued, compared to previous record of 8,062 issued in FY20
More than $104 million remains in the state’s Unclaimed Property Fund
In Laramie County, the largest claim paid between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, was $169,783. The largest remaining unclaimed property is $110,809.
Those wanting to see if they are owed any of the properties held by the state are encouraged to watch the two-minute instructional video at mycash.wyo.gov before searching the online database.
Unclaimed property is turned over when a business, agency or governmental entity owes money, securities and/or the contents of a safe deposit box, among other items, to someone and for whatever reason cannot locate the owner for a specified duration of time. The property typically is turned over to the state of last known address. If there was no last known address, it is turned over to the state in which the business was incorporated.
Wyoming law requires the state to hold unclaimed property in perpetuity until it is claimed by the rightful owner.