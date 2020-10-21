CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Tuesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined from 6.6% in August to 6.1% in September.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate has steadily decreased since its peak of 9.6% in April. Unemployment in Wyoming is lower than the national average of 7.9%.
From August to September, unemployment rates fell in every county. The largest decreases were seen in Lincoln (down from 5.7% to 4.2%), Campbell (down from 8.2% to 7.2%) and Uinta (down from 7.3% to 6.4%) counties.
Compared to last year, unemployment rates were higher in every county. The counties with the largest increases were Natrona (up from 3.7% to 8.7%), Sweetwater (up from 3.4% to 7.0%), Campbell (up from 3.8% to 7.2%), Converse (up from 2.6% to 5.7%), and Uinta (up from 3.7% to 6.4%). Jobless rates increased only slightly in Albany County (up from 3.0% to 3.1%), Goshen County (up from 3.4% to 4.0%) and Big Horn County (up from 3.7% to 4.3%).
Albany County reported the lowest unemployment rate in September at 3.1%. It was followed by Niobrara County at 3.4%, Weston County at 3.6%, and Crook County at 3.6%. The highest unemployment rates were found in Natrona County at 8.7%, Campbell County at 7.2% and Sweetwater County at 7.0%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) decreased from 295,500 in September 2019 to 278,900 in September 2020, a decline of 16,600 jobs (-5.6%).