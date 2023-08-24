CHEYENNE – The Research & Planning Section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Wednesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.1% in June to 3.0% in July.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate is lower than its July 2022 level of 3.5% and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.5%. From June to July, seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents rose by 616 people (0.2%).

