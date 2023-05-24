CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.7% in March to 3.5% in April.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate was higher than its April 2022 level of 3.2% and slightly higher than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.4%. Seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents rose by 1,376 individuals (0.5%) from March to April as people went back to work.

