...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility below a quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County
including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to very low
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
Patchy fog, locally dense at times, will develop through the
early morning hours. Visibilities will drop to a half mile in
and around Cheyenne, and west along Interstate 80 to the Summit.
Motorists should be alert for sudden reductions in visibility
over short distances. Reduce speeds and allow extra travel
times.
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 3.7% in March to 3.5% in April.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate was higher than its April 2022 level of 3.2% and slightly higher than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.4%. Seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents rose by 1,376 individuals (0.5%) from March to April as people went back to work.
From March to April, most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and decreased. Jobless rates often fall in April as warmer weather brings seasonal job gains in construction, professional & business services, and other sectors. The largest unemployment rate decreases occurred in Washakie (down from 5.7% to 3.9%), Big Horn (down from 4.8% to 3.6%), and Sweetwater (down from 5% to 3.8%) counties. Teton County’s unemployment rate rose from 2.7% in March to 3.9% in April as the ski season ended.
From April 2022 to April 2023, unemployment rates rose modestly in 11 counties, fell in nine counties and remained unchanged in three counties.