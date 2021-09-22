CHEYENNE – The Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 5.2% in July to 4.9% in August, following typical seasonal patterns.
Available data suggests that the August decrease in unemployment was related to people dropping out of the labor force. Wyoming’s unemployment rate was slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 5.2%, and much lower than its August 2020 level of 6.2%.
The largest unemployment rate decreases occurred in Sweetwater (down from 5.8% to 4.7%), Niobrara (down from 4% to 2.9%), Converse (down from 4.9% to 3.9%) and Hot Springs (down from 4% to 3.1%) counties.
Unemployment rates fell in every county from August 2020 to August 2021. Jobless rates were elevated in August 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The largest over-the-year decreases were seen in Natrona (down from 9% to 5%), Campbell (down from 8.4% to 4.6%), Converse (down from 7.5% to 3.9%) and Sweetwater (down from 8% to 4.7%) counties.
In August 2021, the highest unemployment rates were found in Natrona County at 5%, Sweetwater County at 4.7% and Campbell County at 4.6%. The lowest rates were reported in Teton County at 2.4%, Weston County at 2.7% and Crook County at 2.8%.
Total non-farm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 274,900 in August 2020 to 280,400 in August 2021, an increase of 5,500 jobs (2%). Non-farm employment was unusually low in August 2020 because of economic disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.