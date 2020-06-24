CHEYENNE – The Research and Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Tuesday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from its revised level of 9.6% in April to 8.8% in May, according to a news release.
It appears the state’s economy improved modestly in May as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were loosened and some businesses reopened. At 8.8%, Wyoming’s unemployment rate was significantly lower than the U.S. rate of 13.3%.
Most county unemployment rates fell from April to May, perhaps suggesting small-scale improvement in labor markets around the state, the release said.
The largest unemployment rate decreases occurred in Teton (down from 18.2% to 15%), Sublette (down from 11.4% to 9.8%), and Johnson (down from 9.7% to 8.1%) counties. Unemployment rates rose slightly in Converse (up from 6.4% to 7.3%) and Carbon (up from 6.8% to 7%) counties.
Unemployment rates were higher than a year earlier in all 23 counties. The largest increases were seen in Teton (up from 2.9% to 15%), Natrona (up from 3.7% to 11.7%), Campbell (up from 3.2% to 9.7%) and Sweetwater (up from 3.5% to 9.7%) counties.
Niobrara County had the lowest unemployment rate in May at 4.5%. It was followed by Albany County at 4.9% and Weston County at 5%. The highest unemployment rates were found in Teton County at 15%, Natrona County at 11.7% and Sublette County at 9.8%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) decreased from 292,300 in May 2019 to 265,500 in May 2020, a decline of 26,800 jobs (-9.2%).
Research and Planning has scheduled the June unemployment news release for July 21, the release said.