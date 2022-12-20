...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 5 PM MST
WEDNESDAY...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON WEDNESDAY TO
11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, extremely dangerously and
life threatening wind chills expected. Wind chills of 45 to 55
degrees below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, brief
periods of heavy snowfall, limited visibility, and strong winds
expected with snow squalls. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches.
* WHERE...East Platte County and Central Laramie County. Some
cities impacted include but are not limited to Cheyenne and
Wheatland.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from noon Wednesday to 11
AM MST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM to 5
PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Wind chills of this magnitude can cause frostbite in
less than 5 minutes if precautions are not taken. Hypothermia
and death can also occur due to prolonged exposure to the cold.
Livestock interests will be severely impacted. Plan on slick
road conditions with rapid drop in temperatures during snowfall.
The hazardous road conditions due to snowfall could impact the
afternoon and evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming along and west of Interstate
25. This includes Douglas, Cheyenne, Laramie, Saratoga, Muddy
Gap, and Shirley Basin.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winter Weather Advisory is also in effect
Wednesday for brief periods of heavy snowfall and limited
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
Wyoming unemployment rises to 3.6% in November, according to DWS
CHEYENNE – The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has reported that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose slightly from 3.5% in October to 3.6% in November.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate was considerably lower than its November 2021 level of 4.0% and slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 3.7%.
From October to November, unemployment rates fell in 15 counties, rose in five counties and remained unchanged in three counties. The largest decreases occurred in Washakie (down from 3.4% to 3.1%), Sweetwater (down from 3.9% to 3.6%) and Converse (down from 2.6% to 2.3%) counties. Teton County’s unemployment rate rose from 2.5% in October to 3.8% in November. Unemployment usually increases in Teton County in November, as tourist activity slows between the summer and winter seasons.
In November, most county unemployment rates decreased from their year-ago levels. The largest decreases were seen in Converse (down from 3.4% to 2.3%), Campbell (down from 3.9% to 3.0%), Natrona (down from 4.4% to 3.6%), Sublette (down from 4.2% to 3.6%) and Hot Springs (down from 3.0% to 2.4%) counties. Unemployment rates rose modestly in Carbon (up from 3.1% to 3.4%) and Niobrara (up from 2.6% to 2.9%) counties.
Weston County posted the lowest unemployment rate at 2.1% in November. It was followed by Converse County at 2.3%, Hot Springs County at 2.4% and Crook County at 2.4%. The highest unemployment rates occurred in Teton County at 3.8%, and Natrona, Sublette and Sweetwater counties (each at 3.6%).
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 278,400 in November 2021 to 283,800 in November 2022, an increase of 5,400 jobs (1.9%).