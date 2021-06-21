CHEYENNE – The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported today that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held steady from April to May at 5.4%. Wyoming’s unemployment rate was much lower than its May 2020 level of 8.5% and slightly lower than the current U.S. unemployment rate of 5.8%.
From April to May, unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and decreased in most counties. Unemployment rates often decline in May as warmer weather brings seasonal job gains in leisure & hospitality, construction, professional & business services, and government.
The largest unemployment rate decreases occurred in Teton (down from 7.1% to 5.9%), Park (down from 5.2% to 4.6%), Natrona (down from 7.5% to 6.9%), and Johnson (down from 5.3% to 4.7%) counties.
From May 2020 to May 2021, unemployment rates fell in every county. Jobless rates were especially high in May 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the decreases in 2021 reflect a return toward more normal levels. The largest decreases occurred in Teton (down from 15.9% to 5.9%), Natrona (down from 11.4% to 6.9%), Park (down from 8.4% to 4.6%), and Campbell (down from 9.8% to 6.2%) counties.
In May 2021, the lowest unemployment rates were reported in Crook County at 3.9%, and Weston and Niobrara counties, both at 4.0%. The highest rates were found in Natrona County at 6.9%, and Sublette and Sweetwater counties, both at 6.7%. Many of the counties with the highest unemployment rates were in areas of the state that are highly dependent on the energy sector.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 263,300 in May 2020 to 273,300 in May 2021, an increase of 10,000 jobs (3.8%). Nonfarm employment was unusually low in May 2020 because of widespread economic disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Research & Planning has scheduled the June unemployment news release for July 19, 2021.