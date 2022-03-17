CHEYENNE – Wyoming's two U.S. senators are among a few Republican members of Congress who are sponsoring new legislation to ban imports to the U.S. of Russian uranium.
The newly introduced proposal is numbered Senate Bill 3856. It is titled "A bill to prohibit the importation of uranium from the Russian Federation."
Congressional records show that this proposal was introduced Wednesday. It was referred to the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, whose top Republican member is Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.
Also Wednesday, Wyoming's other member of Congress, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., spoke with reporters about ways to reduce U.S. reliance on Russia for energy. Members of both political parties want the U.S. to make life financially difficult for the leader of Russia to try to deter that country's invasion of Ukraine.
SB-3856's main sponsor is Barrasso. U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, also R-Wyo., is co-sponsor of the bill. Its other backers come from states near Wyoming: Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Kevin Cramer, R-N.D. The bill does not have any sponsors who are members of the Democratic Party, which controls the U.S. Senate.
Barrasso "looks forward to working with Chairman Manchin and other members of the committee to move the process forward and garner additional support for the bill," a spokesperson for Barrasso emailed the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Thursday. The Senate's energy committee is chaired by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. The panel had not yet scheduled any hearings on SB-3856, according to Barrasso's spokesperson.
“The time is now to permanently remove all Russian energy from the American marketplace,” Barrasso said in a statement Thursday. “We know Vladimir Putin uses this money to help fund his brutal and unprovoked war in Ukraine."
Barrasso noted that the U.S. had already acted to ban imports of Russian oil, gas and coal. He called that "an important step," saying that "it cannot be the last. Banning Russian uranium imports will further defund Russia’s war machine, help revive American uranium production, and increase our national security.”
“It is absolutely imperative that we cut off all Russian imports, including uranium," Lummis said in the same written statement. "Every dollar we send to Russia is a dollar used to continue to attack innocent people in Ukraine. Wyoming has more than enough uranium to fill this gap, and we can mine it in a more environmentally friendly and safe way.”
In Barrasso's news release, National Mining Association CEO Rich Nolan noted that the U.S. has the highest number of nuclear power plants, among all nations. This country also has what he described as "significant uranium reserves, and yet we import virtually all of the uranium we use – half of which comes from Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan."