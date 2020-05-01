CHEYENNE – As a pharmacist in town, Kelsey James witnessed firsthand how the coronavirus was affecting her customers. She started delivering groceries and other essential goods to the people she served, but James realized that was only a portion of the people who needed help.
To organize a larger-scale way to give back, James got in touch with Mayor Marian Orr, the Cheyenne Police Department, Cheyenne Fire Rescue and local nonprofits to create the Wyoming Way Donation Day.
The supply drive for nonprofits will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 9 at the Kiwanis Community House in Lions Park.
“A lot of those nonprofits are really our only source for getting this stuff back out into the community,” James said. “I can stand here and do this with my (customers) all day, making sure I get groceries to their house, but as a big community, the nonprofits are where most people are gonna end up going.”
The supply drive will be accepting products like perishable and nonperishable food, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and dog food and treats. Volunteers from Needs Inc. and the police and fire departments will run the drop-off like a drive-thru to minimize contact and maintain social distancing.
Already, Needs Inc., the COMEA House homeless shelter and the Cheyenne Animal Shelter are onboard, and James encouraged any other nonprofits interested in receiving goods to reach out by email to WyoWayDonationDay@gmail.com.
“We’ll be doing all of this and hoping that we can just get as much back to the community as we can,” James said.
For those who are unable to leave their homes for health reasons, online donations are also accepted through Venmo or GoFundMe. Already, they’ve received $1,400 in financial donations.
According to Mayor Orr, this is just another example of Cheyenne residents stepping up to help each other.
“People here are just so generous, and I always say that about Cheyenne, but I think now more than ever, we’re witnessing it,” Orr said.
Since coronavirus caused businesses to close their doors and affected residents’ financial situations, the people of Cheyenne have stepped up in numerous ways – organizing food drives and emergency funds, waiting in line for hours to support struggling businesses and donating their hard-earned money to nonprofits in need.
While there is a lot of heartbreak in the community at this time, Orr said residents can’t get fatigued when it comes to helping each other out. Though the times are challenging for residents and business owners, it takes a village to keep the community’s needs fulfilled and spirits high.
“There’s only been one day since March 16 that I haven’t choked up or shed a tear because it’s realizing all of the horribleness the helplessness that we’re feeling, but then acts like this just warm my heart and make me tear up, as well,” Orr said. We’re not in this alone; we’re in this together.”