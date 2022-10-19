SHERIDAN (WNE) – For more than a century, cheatgrass has plagued native wildlife across the western U.S. The invasive weed poses many threats, including fueling wildfires.

According to the Institute of Managing Annual Grasses Invading Natural Ecosystems, cheatgrass impacts all 23 counties in the state. There are an estimated 20 million acres with more than 10% of annual grasses, including cheatgrass.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus