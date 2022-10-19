...RED FLAG WARNING UNTIL 7 PM FOR FWZS 418...419...429... 430...
431...432...433...436 AND 437...
...RED FLAG WARNING FOR MOST LOCATIONS IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
THURSDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
418, 429, 430, 431, 432, AND 433...
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM MDT THURSDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Thursday. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 418. Fire weather zones 429
through 433.
* WIND...North at 15 to 25 mph with some gusts to 30 mph.
Stronger west to northwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph looking
likely Thursday.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent. Afternoon humidity 10 to 15
percent expected Thursday.
* HAINES...4 to 5
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council partners with IMAGINE
SHERIDAN (WNE) – For more than a century, cheatgrass has plagued native wildlife across the western U.S. The invasive weed poses many threats, including fueling wildfires.
According to the Institute of Managing Annual Grasses Invading Natural Ecosystems, cheatgrass impacts all 23 counties in the state. There are an estimated 20 million acres with more than 10% of annual grasses, including cheatgrass.
Invasive annual grasses are detrimental to native plants and wildlife. They decrease forage for livestock and wildlife, alter habitat, change soil health and decrease biodiversity.
IMAGINE was created in 2020 to foster a statewide approach to managing annual grasses in the state. The organization partners with the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, among others, to research the best treatment options.
Jaycie Arndt, a coordinator for IMAGINE, grew up on a ranch in Wyoming and came to dislike invasive plants. “We have to manage annual grasses, not only to improve our rangelands but also to prevent further degradation or complete loss of function of our landscapes,” Arndt said.