CHEYENNE – You can help make Wyoming roads safer for people and wildlife by attending the second Wyoming Wildlife and Roadways Summit.
This online event takes place April 28-29 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. each day. The event is free, but registration is required.
The organization is looking for people with ideas and energy to mobilize the next phase of work to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions that are dangerous to people and wildlife, and result in millions of dollars of damage every year, according to its news release. The goal is to share successes and new lessons learned since the first summit in 2017, as well as to bring in new partners.
The first Wyoming Wildlife and Roadways Summit was a catalyst for greater collaboration among Wyoming's Department of Transportation and Game and Fish Department, a slate of nongovernmental organizations and decision-makers. The 2017 summit put this issue on the public’s radar and kicked off the Wyoming Wildlife and Roadways Initiative, the Game and Fish Wildlife Crossing Initiative, new federal funding and a wildlife conservation license plate program in the state.
Details and registration are available online at nature.org/wywildroads.