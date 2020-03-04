CHEYENNE – Wyoming is one of six states that won a $2 million preschool development grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Administration for Children and Families, Office of Child Care.
The grant is aimed to help states build up their existing early childhood initiatives for children up to five years old.
As part of this initiative, there will be a Wyoming Early Childhood Care and Education Listening Tour that will travel to nine cities. It will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6-9 p.m. March 19 in Cheyenne.
For more information, call 267-375-9085 or visit http://bit.ly/wy-ece. Registration for the event is required, and food will be provided.