CHEYENNE – As of Tuesday night, 28.1% of Wyoming households had self-responded to the 2020 Census. The national self-response rate is 36.2%, and our neighbors to the north in Montana were at 29.3%, which puts Wyoming within reach of beating Montana.
Also as of Tuesday, Laramie County’s self-response rate was 38.3%, second to Johnson County’s 41.2% rate. Cheyenne had the fifth-highest response rate at 41.2%. Buffalo was tops at 50.5%.
It has never been easier to respond to the 2020 Census on your own, whether online, by phone or by mail – all without having to meet a census taker. All Wyoming residents are encouraged to self-respond as soon as possible, and help Wyoming beat Montana in self-response and become one of the top self-response states in the country.
Go to 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 and cross it off your list today.