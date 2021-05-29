LARAMIE – A discussion next week with two prominent Wyoming lawmakers will explore common barriers women face when running for office.
On the one-year anniversary of its People’s Review: Live! discussion series, Equality State Policy Center is adding a national, nonpartisan partner. Thursday’s noon event will be the third stop in She Should Run’s Road to Run Series and will highlight the role of personal narrative in effective campaigning and leadership.
“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with She Should Run for this month’s event,” ESPC Acting Director Ana Marchese said in a news release. “We know that women are vastly underrepresented in public office in Wyoming. We also know that many women just need some advice and a little encouragement to run. This presentation from two prominent Wyoming’s leaders will provide both those things.”
State Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, and House Minority Whip Andi Clifford, D-Riverton, will talk about their experiences running for and serving in office, and give potential candidates tips for finding their public voices. Teton County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Natalia Macker will moderate the discussion.
Road to Run will take place at noon Thursday, June 3. The free online presentation is open to the public, and participants can register at https://bit.ly/3vc5Bql. Women considering running for office at any level are especially encouraged to attend.