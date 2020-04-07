CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Women’s Foundation has collected resources about how COVID-19 is impacting women’s economic self-sufficiency, and those resources can be found at https://wywf.org/covid-19/.
One of the primary resources available is the Self-Sufficiency Standard for Wyoming 2020, which reflects the amount of income families need to make ends meet without private or public assistance, based on their family composition and county of residence.
“Women in Wyoming are and will be experiencing impacts to their health and wellness,” WYWF Director Rebekah Smith said in a statement. “Women are on the front lines professionally, as they make up the predominant workforce in health care. At home, they are also the primary caregivers for children, elderly and sick family members.
“Individuals and families who had been existing on the edge of self-sufficiency have experienced what could be catastrophic job losses for their families already. Workplace policies like paid sick leave are more important than ever, and COVID-19 has highlighted the value of these necessary policies that have always been barriers to self-sufficiency for women.”
The Self-Sufficiency Standard for Wyoming 2020 is even more important now than it was on its release date six weeks ago, as it can help inform the decisions of policymakers, philanthropists, state agencies and nonprofit organizations focusing aid during this time, according to a news release. For a quick look at the true cost of living in Wyoming based on family composition and county of residence, try the Self-Sufficiency Calculator, which can be found at https://wywf.org/economic-self-sufficiency-standard/.
“All of the Self-Sufficiency Standard research suggests that people who have high rates of income insecurity and wage insecurity will be more acutely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Diana M. Pearce, creator of the Self-Sufficiency Standard, said in a statement. “It is important to note that single mothers, women and people of color are disproportionately overrepresented in groups that earn low wages. With so many individuals losing their jobs, people are forced to make difficult decisions. If someone no longer has a job this might mean they also no longer have access to affordable healthcare. If that person gets sick, do they choose to take on the large doctor bills associated with a checkup or do they remain at home? Or, individuals might have to choose between exposing themselves to the virus through their delivery job or not getting a paycheck. These choices make people with low-incomes doubly vulnerable in this pandemic.”
Though staff for the foundation aren’t physically in their offices, they will remain available to assist with any inquiries residents may have. The foundation can be reached at 307-721-8300.