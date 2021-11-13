...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley and Central Laramie
County.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an
extreme risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along
Interstate 25 in southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose
objects such as holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Wyoming Workforce Services hosting events for National Apprenticeship Week
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services will be celebrating the U.S. Department of Labor’s seventh annual National Apprenticeship Week by hosting several events across the state, including a proclamation signing by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the DWS office in Cheyenne.
Earlier this month, Gov. Mark Gordon declared Nov. 15-19 National Apprenticeship Week in Wyoming.
The Casper Workforce Center is co-hosting a "career exploration week," a combination of virtual and in-person events to allow jobseekers to explore apprenticeship opportunities.
From 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, DWS is co-hosting a virtual "Healthcare Accelerator" to showcase how registered apprenticeships may help health care providers fill the shortage of workers. The event is free and open to the public. To attend, register online at https://tinyurl.com/wdwsapprenticeship11-19-21.
NAW was established by the U.S. Department of Labor to celebrate the significant impact Registered Apprenticeship programs have had in rebuilding our economy, advancing racial and gender equity, and supporting underserved communities.
“Registered Apprenticeship is a proven way for Wyoming jobseekers to obtain pathways to secure, high-paying careers," DWS Director Robin Sessions Cooley said in a news release. “We are proud to support National Apprenticeship Week and to showcase the impact apprenticeships have on building a thriving workforce in Wyoming."