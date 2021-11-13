CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services will be celebrating the U.S. Department of Labor’s seventh annual National Apprenticeship Week by hosting several events across the state, including a proclamation signing by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the DWS office in Cheyenne.

Earlier this month, Gov. Mark Gordon declared Nov. 15-19 National Apprenticeship Week in Wyoming.

The Casper Workforce Center is co-hosting a "career exploration week," a combination of virtual and in-person events to allow jobseekers to explore apprenticeship opportunities.

From 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, DWS is co-hosting a virtual "Healthcare Accelerator" to showcase how registered apprenticeships may help health care providers fill the shortage of workers. The event is free and open to the public. To attend, register online at https://tinyurl.com/wdwsapprenticeship11-19-21.

NAW was established by the U.S. Department of Labor to celebrate the significant impact Registered Apprenticeship programs have had in rebuilding our economy, advancing racial and gender equity, and supporting underserved communities.

“Registered Apprenticeship is a proven way for Wyoming jobseekers to obtain pathways to secure, high-paying careers," DWS Director Robin Sessions Cooley said in a news release. “We are proud to support National Apprenticeship Week and to showcase the impact apprenticeships have on building a thriving workforce in Wyoming."

