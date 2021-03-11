CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Workforce Services has become aware of multiple attempts by fraudsters to obtain individuals’ personal and confidential information through social media pages and is reminding Wyomingites to never provide their personal information to anyone over social media.
”Unfortunately, unemployment insurance agencies across the nation have seen a surge in fraud attempts,” said Holly McKamey Simoni, Workforce Programs administrator for DWS. “Guarding against fraudulent activity and protecting claimant privacy continue to be top priorities. Wyoming Workforce Services does not ask claimants to provide personal information over social media channels, including Facebook.”
DWS operates a Facebook page under the name “Wyoming Department of Workforce Services” and the handle “@wyomingworkforce.” In the last few days, some scammers have posted on DWS’s legitimate page, pretending to be DWS employees, and asking claimants to send direct messages to resolve claim questions.
DWS will not ask individuals to provide personal information over social media channels or to text a phone number. Individuals needing assistance with a claim are urged to call the unemployment insurance office directly. The only phone numbers for unemployment are: 1-307-473-3789 (for information on a UI claim) and 1-307-235-3264 (for general help).
DWS is working with its partners, including Facebook, to continue to strengthen security features and quickly identify and remove fraudulent activity. Individuals who encounter a suspicious post are asked to flag it for staff review.
For more information on identifying fraud, what to do if you believe you have been a victim of fraud or how to report fraud, go online to http://wyomingworkforce.org/contact/fraud/.