Sgt. Tyler Holloway of the 115 Field Artillery Brigade in the Wyoming Army National Guard calls in a medical evacuation, as part of a round-robin set of events at the Volunteer Training Site in Milan, Tenn., on July 26. Sgt. Kristina Kranz/U.S. Army National Guard
Sgt. Tyler Holloway (center) of the 115 Field Artillery Brigade in the Wyoming Army National Guard with Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Spaulding and Sgt. 1st Class Katie Upton, both of the Wyoming Guard 115th Field Artillery Brigade. Pfc. Rachael Tofflemeyer/U.S. Army National Guard
Sgt. Kristina Kranz
CHEYENNE – A member of the Wyoming Army National Guard won the 2022 All-Guard Best Warrior Competition in Tennessee in July.
Sgt. Tyler Holloway earned the award of top Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year, according to a Tuesday news release from the Wyoming National Guard. Holloway is a fire support specialist in the 115th Field Artillery Brigade.
According to the news release, Holloway is the first person from Wyoming to win this award.
“Watching Sgt. Holloway train and perform reminded me of all we have to be proud of in Wyoming,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Lindsay Schmidt of the Wyoming Army National Guard, in the news release.