CHEYENNE — A group of Wyomingites came together Friday at the state Capitol to voice their frustration with restrictions placed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on breakthrough Alzheimer’s medications.

Alzheimer’s Association advocate Anne Aquin spoke to the crowd and said it was the first time in the federal agency’s history that it has blocked access to Food and Drug Administration approved drugs. In this case, they have been proven in numerous clinical trials to delay the cognitive decline of individuals who are suffering from mild cognitive impairment or early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

