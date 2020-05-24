CHEYENNE – It’s official, Wyoming residents helped the state reach the milestone of 50% self-response to the 2020 Census.
Laramie County leads the county rankings in Wyoming with 65.5% of residents self-responding, while Cheyenne leads the city rankings with a 69.2% response rate.
Nationally, more than 88.6 million households have now completed their 2020 Census questionnaire. The Census Bureau continues to encourage the public to respond online at 2020census.gov. Households can respond online in English or 12 other languages or by phone. Wyoming residents can also respond by mail using their paper questionnaire.
People are strongly encouraged to respond promptly to the 2020 Census using the ID number included in the questionnaire packet. Responding with a census ID or the paper questionnaire helps ensure the most accurate count of your community.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov.