LARAMIE – For Valentine’s Day 2023, CyberWyoming Alliance warns Wyomingites to beware of scammers taking advantage of their yearning for love and romance, and is offering a free romance scams bookmark to raise awareness of the prevalence of online dating and romance scams.

The FTC reports that romance scams were responsible for the theft of $547 million from unwitting consumers in 2021. Romance scams are also the second-largest type of cryptocurrency theft. Typically, these scams start with a fake bio (called catfishing) which uses false photos and careers. These careers are often stated as military or international business to explain why the scammer is unable to meet in person. 

