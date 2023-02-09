LARAMIE – For Valentine’s Day 2023, CyberWyoming Alliance warns Wyomingites to beware of scammers taking advantage of their yearning for love and romance, and is offering a free romance scams bookmark to raise awareness of the prevalence of online dating and romance scams.
The FTC reports that romance scams were responsible for the theft of $547 million from unwitting consumers in 2021. Romance scams are also the second-largest type of cryptocurrency theft. Typically, these scams start with a fake bio (called catfishing) which uses false photos and careers. These careers are often stated as military or international business to explain why the scammer is unable to meet in person.
In 2021, according to the FBI’s Internet Crimes Complaint Center, 55 Wyomingites were the victim of confidence fraud/romance scams, losing over $1.7 million. For all scams reported in Wyoming, there were a total of 735 victims losing more than $10 million.
“Romance scams truly affect our communities, our trust in our fellow man and our local economies,” said Laura Baker, president of the CyberWyoming Alliance, in a news release.
How do your protect yourself and your loved ones? Make it a rule to never send money, including wire transfers, gift cards or cryptocurrency, to anyone you haven’t met in person.
CyberWyoming Alliance is giving away free bookmarks reminding people that that romance scams are real. Simply email info@cyberwyoming.org and provide your address.