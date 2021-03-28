RIVERTON – The Wyoming PBS Foundation is proud to announce the addition of two new members to its Board of Directors, Diana Enzi of Gillette and Dan Kirkbride of Chugwater.
Each has been elected to a three-year term.
“We are incredibly excited and honored to have Diana and Dan join our board. Their diverse experience and talents will be beneficial, as well as their insights from the valuable relationships they’ve built across Wyoming,” Terry Dugas, Wyoming PBS General Manager and Foundation Board Chairman, said in a news release.
Enzi is a Wyoming native and received her B.S. in social science and Master’s in adult education from the University of Wyoming. While living in Washington, D.C., with her husband, former U.S. Sen. Michael Enzi, she served on the board of many organizations.
Kirkbride comes from a long line of Wyoming ranchers dating back to 1889, when the family homesteaded in the Laramie County area. Dan and other members of his family have helped successfully operate the Harding & Kirkbride Livestock Company since. Born in Cheyenne, Kirkbride graduated from the University of Wyoming with a journalism degree, and has served as a former Platte County commissioner and Wyoming State representative.
The Wyoming PBS Foundation is a private 501©3 nonprofit organization whose purpose is to promote financial support exclusively for WyomingPBS, so that the benefit of its services may be secure for present and future generations of Wyoming citizens. Find out more about the WyomingPBS station and the WyomingPBS Foundation at www.wyomingpbs.org.