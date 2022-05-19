...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of South Central and Southeast Wyoming. This
includes Cheyenne, Laramie, Rawlins and Saratoga.
* WHEN...Friday evening through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive
vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
WyomingPBS producing documentary series on state's mental health crisis
RIVERTON – The Mountain West is in the grips of a full blown mental health crisis, and Wyoming is ground zero. Stigma in isolated rural communities prevents people from seeking help, but with addiction, suicide and PTSD devastating the state, it is time to start a conversation.
Wyoming PBS has recognized this issue and has contracted with Alpheus Media to create a six-part series addressing this important topic. “A State of Mind: Confronting Our Mental Health Crisis” traces patient journeys, weaving expert interviews and man-on-the-street commentary to examine solutions to Wyoming's mental health crisis.
"Far too many of our friends, family and neighbors – both children and adults – are not getting the mental health care they deserve," said Diane Gore, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming president and CEO, in a news release. "I'm hopeful (this series) will encourage more people to ask for help if they're struggling and reduce the stigma about mental health across Wyoming."
The first episode, titled "The Cowboy Code," takes a look at the stigma around mental health, which can stop people from getting treatment. The Cowboy Code premieres Friday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. on WyomingPBS, with an encore at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and again at noon Sunday, May 22. The show also can be viewed online at wyomingpbs.org.