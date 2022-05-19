RIVERTON – The Mountain West is in the grips of a full blown mental health crisis, and Wyoming is ground zero. Stigma in isolated rural communities prevents people from seeking help, but with addiction, suicide and PTSD devastating the state, it is time to start a conversation.

Wyoming PBS has recognized this issue and has contracted with Alpheus Media to create a six-part series addressing this important topic. “A State of Mind: Confronting Our Mental Health Crisis” traces patient journeys, weaving expert interviews and man-on-the-street commentary to examine solutions to Wyoming's mental health crisis.

"Far too many of our friends, family and neighbors – both children and adults – are not getting the mental health care they deserve," said Diane Gore, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming president and CEO, in a news release. "I'm hopeful (this series) will encourage more people to ask for help if they're struggling and reduce the stigma about mental health across Wyoming."

The first episode, titled "The Cowboy Code," takes a look at the stigma around mental health, which can stop people from getting treatment. The Cowboy Code premieres Friday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. on WyomingPBS, with an encore at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, and again at noon Sunday, May 22. The show also can be viewed online at wyomingpbs.org.

