CHEYENNE – WyomingPBS is hosting a series of debates during the 2020 primary election season.
The first series of debates featuring Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate will be Tuesday, July 21, at Sheridan College. Because of the number of Republican candidates, there will likely be two one-hour debates. The first debate will begin at 7 p.m.; the second debate will begin at 8 p.m.
The League of Women Voters has randomly drawn the order that the candidates will be staged in either the first or second debate. The Sheridan Press and Wyoming Public Media are partnering with WyomingPBS to present these debates.
On Thursday, July 23, beginning at 7 p.m., Democratic candidates vying for the U.S. Senate seat will debate at Central Wyoming College in Riverton. The Riverton Ranger and Wyoming Public Media are partners for this debate.
Due to state and county health orders, the public will not be allowed to attend the debates.
Debates among candidates running for the office of the U.S. House of Representatives will round out the primary debate season. The Republican debates will be Tuesday, July 28, at 7 p.m.; the Democratic debates will be Thursday, July 30, at 7 p.m. The U.S. House debates will be held using the Zoom platform. Wyoming Public Media is the partner for these debates.
All debates will be live streamed at www.wyomingpbs.org. They will also be broadcast live on WyomingPBS and Wyoming Public Radio and will be available to view on demand at video.wyomingpbs.org.
Craig Blumenshine, public affairs producer from WyomingPBS, will be the debate moderator for all debates. Bob Beck, news director from Wyoming Public Radio, and Kristen Czaban, managing editor of the Sheridan Press, will also be asking debate questions for the U.S. Senate Republican debates. Panelists for the U.S. Senate Democratic debates will include Beck and Riverton Ranger Publisher Steve Peck. Beck will join Blumenshine for the final debates for the U.S. House of Representatives.
Questions for the candidates can be submitted to debate@wyomingpbs.org.