CHEYENNE – Everyone’s holiday plans look a little different this year as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our lives, and the Wyoming State Archives and State Museum, the University of Wyoming American Heritage Center and Wyoming State Historical Society are working together to preserve your experiences.
Here are things you can submit from the past eight months (and especially from the upcoming holidays) to help the archival efforts:
- Photographs
- Artwork
- Interviews with loved ones
- Blog posts
- Journal entries
- Any other physical artifacts such as signs and decorated masks
Preserving those memories are all ways that you can remember this time for yourself and give future historians clues about how we coped and how we communicated. The AHC, Wyoming State Archives and Wyoming State Museum will be sharing submissions on a shared online platform in the upcoming months. This online platform will allow the community to see, hear and understand how others in Wyoming are coping with social distancing and the unknown future.
If you’re writing down your thoughts, please consider donating a copy to the State Archives or the AHC. If you prefer to reflect on social media, use the hashtag #Covid19WY so they can pull together all the tweets and posts later. If you’ve used your crafting skills to make PPE masks, signs or documenting your feelings visually, the State Museum is interested in hearing from you, and you may see those objects someday in an exhibit about the challenges of life in 2020.
If you’re looking for help in how to conduct a COVID memory conversation, you can read tips online at https://wyoarchives.wyo.gov/index.php/find-it-in-the-archives/oral-history-collection.